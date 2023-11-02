Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,862,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

