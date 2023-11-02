Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

