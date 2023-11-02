BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.