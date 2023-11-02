BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.15.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

