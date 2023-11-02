BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

