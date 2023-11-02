BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 271.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.3 %

HUBB stock opened at $279.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.