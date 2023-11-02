BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

