BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,911 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equitable were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Equitable by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 112,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,084,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Equitable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE EQH opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.