BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,608 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $201,447.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,524 shares of company stock worth $3,062,698. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

