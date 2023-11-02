Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BR opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.