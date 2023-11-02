Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

