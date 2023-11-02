Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

