Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $85,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.5% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 629,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $6,316,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

CRL opened at $167.51 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.