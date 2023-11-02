Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Director Terrance Lillis Buys 1,000 Shares

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

