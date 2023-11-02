CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 147.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of CMS Energy worth $49,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after buying an additional 844,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,994,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

