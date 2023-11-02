Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and WizzFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 12.64% 14.41% 7.46% WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 4.36 $523.67 million $2.96 35.10 WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Akamai Technologies and WizzFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WizzFinancial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and WizzFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 6 10 1 2.71 WizzFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $109.72, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than WizzFinancial.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats WizzFinancial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels. This segment also provides payroll processing, mobile wallet, bill payment, digital gifting, and consumer advance services. The Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions segment purchases and sells foreign currency; issues prepaid travel cards; and provides VAT refund services through stores, ATMs, online portals, and mobile applications. The B2B & Payment Technology Solutions segment enables banks, financial institutions, mobile wallet operators, payments and technology companies, and others to offer cross-border payments, foreign exchange, stored value platforms, digital gifting, and acquiring services to their customers using its platforms. It offers services under the UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto, and Swych brand names. The company was formerly known as Finablr PLC and changed its name to WizzFinancial in August 2021. WizzFinancial was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. WizzFinancial operates as a subsidiary of Brs Investment Holdings 1 Limited.

