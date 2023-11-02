Cwm LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE FE opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 195.00%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

