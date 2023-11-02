Cwm LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $234.20 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.73 and a 200 day moving average of $247.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

