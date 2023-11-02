Cwm LLC Acquires 44 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $945.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $924.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,441 shares of company stock worth $22,919,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.