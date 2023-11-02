Cwm LLC Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

