Cwm LLC Buys 898 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

