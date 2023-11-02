Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 322.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 2,204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

