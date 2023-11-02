Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -488.87%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

