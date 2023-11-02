Cwm LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ED opened at $89.19 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

