Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after buying an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Welltower stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

