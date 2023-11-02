Cwm LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $198.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.45 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

