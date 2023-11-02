Cwm LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.82. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

