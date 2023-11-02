Cwm LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.19% of Kelly Services worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 876,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.74 million, a P/E ratio of 452.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.19%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

