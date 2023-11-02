Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $118.84 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

