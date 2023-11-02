Cwm LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $236,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $33.59 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.