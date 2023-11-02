Cwm LLC Sells 237 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $26,359,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF opened at $163.64 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.