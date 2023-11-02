Cwm LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

