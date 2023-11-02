Cwm LLC Trims Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

