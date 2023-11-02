Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

