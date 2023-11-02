Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,668.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

