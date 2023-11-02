Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

