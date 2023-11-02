DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,007,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.84, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

