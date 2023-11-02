Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,947,000 after purchasing an additional 281,953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

