Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dorian LPG worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $745,743,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

