Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of DOV opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

