Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after acquiring an additional 233,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

