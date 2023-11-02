Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 13,250 Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:JZRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 246.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF by 1,810.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JZRO opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are positioned to benefit in the transition to a low-carbon economy. JZRO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Janus.

