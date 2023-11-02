Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

QGEN opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

