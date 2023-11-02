Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Block by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Block by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Up 1.8 %

Block stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.