Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.32. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.