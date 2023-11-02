Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $738.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 122.37% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

