Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

