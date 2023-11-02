Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $366,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,951 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,583,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $56.87.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

