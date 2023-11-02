Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $262,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

