Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

